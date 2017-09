ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Voting in the municipal election is 12 days away and Thursday you have the chance to get to know your mayoral candidates even more.

There will be a forum at the Canyon Club in Four Hills starting at 6:30 p.m.

Each candidate will answer questions compiled in advance from the community and asked by a moderator.

Then all candidates will provide a closing statement.

It is unclear how many of the candidates will be there at this time.