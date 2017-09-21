A deep and very cold trough is digging down to our west. The trough will move closer to New Mexico this weekend opening up the moisture door from the south. Most of that moisture will fall in the form of rain across eastern New Mexico. By early next week the parent trough comes through along with a cold front. This will expand the chance for showers and storms across the state.
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast x
