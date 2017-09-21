Man who hiked 800 miles through Grand Canyon to speak at KiMo Theatre

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An Arizona man who hiked through the Grand Canyon will be speaking to fellow adventure seekers in downtown Albuquerque Thursday night.

Kevin Fedarko is one of only two dozen people to say they’ve completed the 800-mile hike through the Grand Canyon wilderness and now he’s sharing that story.

Fedarko and photographer Pete McBride set out to hike the roughly 800 trail-less miles of the Grand Canyon National Park in September of 2015. Only eight out of 24 people who’ve done the trek have completed it as a nonstop trip.

A year later, the pair managed to complete their route. They did it to bring awareness to attractions that he believes is threatening this landmark such as mining and helicopter tours.

“One of the lessons we learned is that this is a piece of landscape that by virtue of its towering mile-high walls of rock, looks impervious to the ravages of time and yet it’s incredibly vulnerable. This is a desert landscape that can be altered, marred and irreparably damaged by man. So many of the developments that hang over the canyon today; everything from a motorized tramway that will deliver 10,000 people to the bottom of the canyon to a restaurant there, to a wave of helicopter tours and tours of the Grand Canyon. Many of these developments are poised to really damage irreparably the integrity of what is in fact the crowned jewel of America’s national park system,” Fedarko said.

Their project was published in the pages of National Geographic Magazine.

Since then, the pair have been working on getting their story out. McBride is working on a feature-length documentary, while Fedarko is working on a book.

“Between River and Rim: Hiking the Grand Canyon” is free and starts at 7 p.m. at KiMo Theatre.

Fedarko’s next stop is in Denver and is part of a series of 23 talks scheduled in nine different cities around the country.