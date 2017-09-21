Man found dead on sidewalk in southeast Albuquerque

By Published:
police lights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police were called out early Thursday morning in response to a possible shooting in southeast Albuquerque.

Around 1:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Academic Pl Southeast, police found a deceased male subject on the sidewalk who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

The incident was then made into a violent crimes call out. Police are now investigating it as a homicide.

At this time there is no information on the subject and the actual cause of death will be determined by OMI.

The subjects name has also not been released.

 

 

 

 

