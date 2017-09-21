Local museum erects 100 foot replica of historic Trinity Tower

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Nuclear Science & History Museum is gearing up for an unveiling of their newly-erected replica of the historic Trinity Tower.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is erecting the only Trinity Tower replica in existence – a steel tower, just shy of the original 100-foot historic piece designed to hold the first atomic bomb tested at the Trinity Site on July 16, 1945.

The replica of the Trinity Tower will debut on Friday, October 6, at the museum’s “Nuclear After Dark – Trinity Files” event. This event opens to the public at 5:30 p.m., inviting visitors to tour the museum and view the new Trinity Tower exhibition, enjoy an outdoor screening of “Modern Marvels” The Manhattan Project and experience local food trucks and brewery. Admission is $15 per person and is not covered by museum memberships or other passes.

For more information on the event, visit the NMNSH website.