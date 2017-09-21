Local horse rescue needs a helping hand with hay

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Walkin-N-Circles horse rescue saddles up for two events this fall to raise money for their horses.

The New Mexico Horse Rescue at Walkin-N-Circles Ranch (WNCR) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) horse rescue that rehabilitates and finds adoptive homes for abandoned, abused, and neglected horses. We are licensed, regulated and inspected annually by the New Mexico Livestock Board. Founded in 2002, they currently care for about 50 horses on the ranch and several more in foster care.

The first event is The Community Trail Ride on Saturday, September 3 on the ranch’s property, 9-miles north of Edgewood (on NM 344). Folks can bring their own horse and walk or ride the five-mile marked trail starting at 2 p.m. Registration is $35 and includes a cook-out dinner.

The second event is a Horse Show on Saturday, October 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Edgewood Equestrian Center (91 W. Frontage Rd….near Wildlife West Nature Park). There are fees to participate in the classes, but all are welcome to bring family and friends and watch the show for free. Many different horses will be participating in a variety of classes. Also, Holy Smoke BBQ will be on site to dish up some great meals during the show.

For more information on the event, visit the WNCR website.