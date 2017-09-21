Local entrepreneur creates artistic antidote for textured walls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Fresco Harmony is changing the walls of Albuquerque, one swipe at a time.

Albuquerque walls may never be the same now that an easy-to-apply local product is making textures of all varieties disappear (perhaps back to the ’90s — where they belong).

Local artist and entrepreneur Nick Harmon noticed there was a lot of texture in the Duke City, and he decided to do something about it. Now, for about the same price and effort as painting, anyone can easily cover brick, wood, or even wallpaper with the colored compound of their choice as a fast and cost-effective DIY home renovation.

Classes in technique are free, and the next one will be held Saturday, October 7 from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information on the event, visit the Fresco Harmony website.