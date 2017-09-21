Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: Layer it up today! You’ll likely need a light jacket walking out the door with morning temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s… but you’ll be fine in short sleeves this afternoon as high temps climb to the 70s, 80s and 90s. Increasing cloud cover can be expected across central and eastern NM with a few spot storms in the mix over the Plains. Breezy to windy conditions will also return to the state as a storm system digs to our west – expect sustained winds to reach 15-25mph / gusts +30mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing storm coverage is expected over eastern NM with a few spotty storms possible for those within western and central NM. Expect high temperatures to be a few degrees cooler than what we had earlier in the week – expect more 70s & 80s (less 90s) across the state.

WEEKEND: Spotty to scattered storms will continue to favor the Eastern Plains – some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side (threats: hail, heavy rain, isolated tornadoes, heavy rain). High temperatures will cool statewide with widespread 60s, 70s and 80s expected.