In the Kitchen: Forque Competes in the Duke It Out Challenge

Forque downtown will take up the challenge- the Duke It Out Challenge- next week at Builders Source Appliance Gallery.

Pastry Chef Ellen Holladay stops by the Builders Source kitchen to give us a sneak preview of what audiences can expect Wednesday, September 27.

Her bourbon cake will be available for sampling at the event, which starts at 5 p.m., and later this fall at Forque, located downtown In the Hyatt tower.

More information on the 2017 Duke It Out Challenge can be found online at ElRanchitoNM.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living.