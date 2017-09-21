In the Community: 2017 Walk to Defeat ALS

Isotopes Park will host the 2017 Walk to Defeat ALS this Sunday. As part of more than 180 walks taking place throughout the country, the event brings participants of all ages out to raise money and awareness for ALS –a disease that has, at this time, a 100 percent mortality rate.

The Walk is the ALS Association’s biggest annual event and raises funds that allow local chapters to sustain care services and support research for much of the following year.

If you want more information, or would like to participate, call 505-323-6348 or log on to alsnm.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living.