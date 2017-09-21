Hope Christian Academy, E.G. Ross Elementary under lockdown due to police activity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hope Christian Academy and E.G. Ross Elementary school are currently under lockdown due to police activity in the area.

BCSO says that deputies were involved in a police pursuit.

The pursuit has now ended but the incident is ongoing in the area of Pase Del Norte and San Pedro.

A subject at this time is in custody but BCSO says that there is another person involved that is in the area.

Deputies are advising people to avoid the area and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

 

