Former Roswell coach charged after altercation over discriminatory language

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A middle school assistant football coach is now facing charges for punching his head coach in the face. Both coaches have said the other one was at fault, but now the police report shows how investigators think it all played out.

According to police reports, it all started with two football players arguing after a game in Roswell.

Two-12-year old teammates were arguing and throwing around the “n-word” after the game when police say Mesa Middle School assistant coach Davis became irate at their language — and took the boys to head coach Gabriel Flores-Delara.

Davis didn’t think his boss was doing enough about the problem, and that led to punches.

“Can I get a cop over here at Mesa, I had a guy attack me,” said Flores in the 911 call.

“I’m a teacher and a coach and I tried to talk to (Davis) and he began to punch me a bunch of times in front of all the kids,” Flores said.

In the 911 call, Flores says he was trying to avoid a fight with Davis when the assistant coach started swinging.

“He started whaling on me. He wants to fight me and everybody else. He hit me about three or four times and I just restrained him,” Flores said to dispatch.

Flores kept asking dispatch when officers would be arriving.

“Do you know if anyone is on his way?,” asked Flores for the fourth time.

Flores suffered minor injuries. Davis was fired and then charged with disorderly conduct and battery.

The firing led to controversy in Roswell with people taking sides. Davis even took his concerns over the use of the “n-word” to the school board.

“I just want to let you know that we are going to look into this and we are going to collaborate and your voices are going to be heard,” said a board member at the meeting on September 12.

According to the report, the player who made the racial slur did get suspended from school, but the district won’t comment on the discipline.

In the report, Davis says he wants to press charges against Flores for provoking him. Davis claims Flores got in his face and challenged him to punch him.