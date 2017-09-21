For Your Health: A Taste of Oasis

September 22 is the first day of Fall. It also happens to be Fall Prevention Awareness Day. With slips and falls causing a number of injuries to our senior population, Oasis and Blue Cross Blue Shield are teaming up to prevent these accidents.

Guests are invited to A Taste of Oasis, an open house of the Oasis Center, which is dedicated to promoting healthy aging through lifelong learning, active lifestyles and volunteer engagement.

Doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a variety of activities for seniors and their families. More information can be found online at OasisNet.org.

