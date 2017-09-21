Fluoride to be added to metro’s drinking water

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – Changes are coming to the city’s water after the Water Authority gave the go-ahead to a controversial fluoride proposal.

The Water Authority’s Governing Board voted 5-to-2 in favor of authorizing $250,000 for a new system that would allow fluoride to be added to the water system.

They stopped adding fluoride in 2011, but there was a new push to reintroduce it to benefit the dental health of the public.

The Water Authority estimates that after the equipment installation, fluoridation will begin within six to eight weeks.