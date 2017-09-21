Finally humbled, Cowboys' Prescott, Elliott look to respond

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Dak Prescott didn’t need long to answer whether Dallas’ 42-17 loss to Denver was his most humbling day in the NFL.

Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona’s 10-time Pro Bowl receiver, didn’t have much sympathy for Prescott’s “probably so” in reference to the first blowout loss for last year’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and fellow first-year star Ezekiel Elliott, the league rushing champion.

“I would say they’re damn lucky,” Fitzgerald said. “It took them 18 regular-season games to be humbled. I got my humble pie Week 2 of my rookie year – a big, big dose of it. Then it happened a few more times my rookie season.”