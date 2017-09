SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a motorcyclist who was hit and killed in an intersection is suing the City of Santa Fe.

Police say 39-year-old Jerry Hicks was riding his motorcycle last year. He was stopped at a traffic light that was out because of a power outage.

Police say a speeding SUV hit him from behind.

His wife, Michelle Hicks, filed a lawsuit, claiming the city failed to maintain the light, saying there should have been a backup battery installed.