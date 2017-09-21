Families of murder victims help design Memorial Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Officials in Albuquerque are unveiling design plans for a Memorial Park in honor of the 11 women whose bodies were found in a mass grave and are believed to be victims of a serial killer.

The Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department and City Councilor Klarissa Pena will release details this week of a park after years of work securing land and funding.

Officials say the Memorial Park design was approved by the families of the victims.

The families helped select trees, shrubbery, benches, and other design features.

In 2009, a mass grave on Albuquerque’s West Mesa where 11 bodies and a fetus were found after a tip to police.

Authorities say nearly all the dead women worked as prostitutes before they disappeared between 2003 and early 2005.

The case has never been solved.