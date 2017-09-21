Cultural Atlas: The Piñata Exhibit

In an exhibition that’s ‘sure to be a smash hit’, the National Hispanic Cultural Center opens their Fine Arts Gallery to the Piñata –one of the most colorful and celebratory subjects ever displayed.

The piñata started its journey to New Mexico in China –with Marco Polo bringing the paper mache creation to Italy, then to Spain in the 14 Century. From there, it found its way to the new world and into both sacred and secular celebrations.

The Piñata Exhibit will feature a revolving line-up of artifacts as well as guest artists and special events. To stay up to date on the latest, visit NHCCNM.org.