Community Calendar: Buddy Walk 2017

Lace up your walking shoes to show your support for those with Down Syndrome.

The Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network’s annual Buddy Walk returns to Albuquerque this Saturday, September 23 at the Anderson-Abruzzo ABQ International Balloon Museum from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

This year’s event will feature a car show sponsored by Mercedes Benz of Albuquerque and the Roadrunner Region Porsche Club, along with live performances and family-friendly activities.

If you can’t make it to the event but still want to help, become a virtual walker online or buy a pint of the Buddy beer at Dialog Brewing. More details and registration for the event (online registration runs through Friday at 8 p.m., log onto RGDSN.org/Buddy-Walk/.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living.