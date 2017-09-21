Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

A dry day is ahead, but the wind is going to kick up ahead of a storm system that will bring back rain for the weekend. Winds today will crank up across the state with wind gusts over 30 mph in some spots this afternoon.

The wind will continue on Friday as an area of low pressure digs into the Southwest U.S. This low will pull in moisture into eastern New Mexico. This moisture will stay in the East over the weekend with the chance for strong to severe storms each afternoon.

A cold front will then keep the storm chances going into early next week. Albuquerque will feel more wind along with seasonable temperatures for the first week of fall.