Charges dropped against man accused of beating girlfriend with battle axe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Charges against a man accused of nearly killing his girlfriend with a Native American battle axe were dropped Thursday.

Larry Chiefly was set to plead guilty Thursday but the victim was not there to testify.

The judge has ordered the charged to be dropped, but they could be refiled.

A criminal complaint claimed that Chiefly used the axe to beat and nearly kill his girlfriend. He hit her in the head with it and then broke both of her arms.

She barely survived the attack and prosecutors didn’t say why she was not present at Thursday’s hearing.