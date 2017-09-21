Cabela’s opening draws hundreds of customers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For days and for hours leading up to the opening of the new Cabela’s sporting goods store in Albuquerque, crowds lined up to be the first through the door.

Whether it was the incentive for gifts in line, or to be the first to shop at the first Cabela’s in New Mexico, the crowd size was estimated to be well over 500 people.

Chris Bellantoni with Cabela’s said the enthusiasm for the store itself among shoppers was a major deciding factor in bringing it to the Albuquerque market.

The 70,000 square-foot plus facility is located on the corner of Paseo del Norte and Interstate 25.