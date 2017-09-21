Breaking Bad star Steven Michael Quezada promotes local film industry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Breaking Bad star and County Commissioner, Steven Michael Quezada, is producing a feature film in town and extolling the virtues of the local film community.

Television star and political aficionado Steven Michael Quezada believes in New Mexico’s film industry future. To that end, he has filmed his latest project here in town, aptly titled: “Duke City.”

Quezada is also hosting an investor presentation at Rio Bravo Brewhouse on Thursday, September 21 between 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. for anyone interested in getting involved in the local industry, or investing in the current project. The event is free.

For more information, visit the Duke City Movie website.