Bernalillo County jail guard convicted of raping inmate

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The jail guard who raped an inmate in his custody has been convicted.

The allegations began after an inmate claimed Enock Arviso raped her in a District Court elevator.

After she came forward, two other inmates did as well.

In his first case for the alleged rape in the elevator, Arviso was found not guilty with a hung jury on another charge.

Thursday, a jury found Arviso guilty on one count of criminal sexual penetration of an inmate.

Bernalillo County paid more than $2 million to the three women.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s