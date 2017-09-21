Bernalillo County jail guard convicted of raping inmate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The jail guard who raped an inmate in his custody has been convicted.

The allegations began after an inmate claimed Enock Arviso raped her in a District Court elevator.

After she came forward, two other inmates did as well.

In his first case for the alleged rape in the elevator, Arviso was found not guilty with a hung jury on another charge.

Thursday, a jury found Arviso guilty on one count of criminal sexual penetration of an inmate.

Bernalillo County paid more than $2 million to the three women.