ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man missing for weeks has been found dead.

Thursday, Albuquerque Police said they found the body of 41-year-old John Soyka. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Mitchell Overhand, Chase Smotherman and Mariah Ferry are accused of kidnapping and beating Soyka’s friend over drug money, then showing him a picture of Soyka dead and sexually mutilated.

Police are not saying where Soyka was found.