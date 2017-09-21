AFD and Bernalillo County Fire join forces to raise money for muscular dystrophy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might see firefighters on street corners around the city beginning Thursday. It’s all part of the “Fill the Boot” campaign.

Albuquerque and Bernalillo County Fire Departments are joining forces to raise money for muscular dystrophy.

You can help “fill the boot” on street corners and grocery stores around town. Their goal this year is $90,000.

“All this money is spent locally. We use this money to send kids to camp every year which is in the Manzano Mountains. It’s a week-long camp and the kids have a blast there,” said Matt Watkins with the Albuquerque Fire Department.

Some of the money will also be used for research. The fundraiser runs through Wednesday.