17 special shapes make first Balloon Fiesta appearance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year at the International Balloon Fiesta there will be 94 special shape balloons.

Of the 94 shapes, 17 of them will be making their first Balloon Fiesta appearance.

This year, third graders from Bandelier Elementary helped announce the lineup of the new shape balloons.

The following special shape balloons are making their debut at the festival:

Baby Lente from Belgium

Superbike from Belgium

Tolfy from Belgium

Armadillo from Brazil

Baby Car from Brazil

Bill the Vampire from Brazil

Pepe the Hedgehog from the Czech Republic

Busby the Queens Guard from the United Kingdom

Captain Jack from the United Kingdom

Hyla the Frog from the United Kingdom

Tall Steve from the United Kingdom

2.0 from the United States

Mouse from the United States

Preventive Pest Control from the United States

Watch Bandelier Elementary third-graders announce special shape balloons»