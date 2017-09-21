17 special shapes make first Balloon Fiesta appearance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year at the International Balloon Fiesta there will be 94 special shape balloons.
Of the 94 shapes, 17 of them will be making their first Balloon Fiesta appearance.
This year, third graders from Bandelier Elementary helped announce the lineup of the new shape balloons.
The following special shape balloons are making their debut at the festival:
- Baby Lente from Belgium
- Superbike from Belgium
- Tolfy from Belgium
- Armadillo from Brazil
- Baby Car from Brazil
- Bill the Vampire from Brazil
- Pepe the Hedgehog from the Czech Republic
- Busby the Queens Guard from the United Kingdom
- Captain Jack from the United Kingdom
- Hyla the Frog from the United Kingdom
- Tall Steve from the United Kingdom
- 2.0 from the United States
- Mouse from the United States
- Preventive Pest Control from the United States
