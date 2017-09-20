Woman accused of shooting at Albuquerque couple to stay behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman caught on camera shooting at an Albuquerque couple in their own driveway will stay behind bars.

It happened in a northeast heights neighborhood last month.

The homeowners left for church but circled back after noticing a suspicious car that ended up in their driveway.

Police say when the Thompsons confronted Miranda Gilbert she pulled a gun on them.

Thompson backed up so Gilbert could get away, but as she did, she shot at them.

Wednesday in court Judge Charles Brown ruled that she would stay locked up on a no bond hold.

Before she was on a probation violation hold for another case.