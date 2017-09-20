Woman accused of fleeing after crashing into Espanola school bus

By Published:

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected drunk driver is behind bars after slamming into a bus full of kids headed to school.

It happened Wednesday morning about 7:30 a.m. in La Mesilla, south of Espanola.

The kids on the bus were from the Espanola Valley Middle and High School.

Police say after hitting the bus, the driver took off. However, a student was smart enough to grab a phone and take video of the license plate.

While police were looking for the vehicle, they got a call about another hit-and-run a few miles away involving the same truck.

Police say that driver, Gabriella Uzueta, fled the scene again, hiding at a nearby Sonic, but police found her a short time later.

No one was hurt on the school bus. The other driver suffered minor injuries.

Uzueta’s charges include reckless driving, not notifying police of a crash and driving without a license.

