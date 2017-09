ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s water authority is scheduled to decide if fluoride will be added to drinking water in Albuquerque.

Last month the Water Authority’s Governing Board delayed the vote to September 20.

Fluoride operations were halted in 2011, but there has been a national push from those who believe it will benefit the public’s health.

The equipment needed for it would cost the utility authority $260,000.

The board is slated to vote at 5 p.m.