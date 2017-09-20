Video shows men stealing Native American items

Published:

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Six Native American rugs and other Native American items were taken from the Casa Blanca Inn and Suites in Farmington early Tuesday morning.

Video shows two men breaking into the living room. Then, they started grabbing rugs off the walls and couches. Two ceremonial baskets and a pot were also taken.

Owner Shirley Isgar says the approximate value of the items is more than $13,000.

Isgar thinks the thieves are likely the same men who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of Native American jewelry from the Toh-Atin Gallery in Durango last week.

 

