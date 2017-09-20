UNM Hall of Honor will induct a class of six

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE)- The University of New Mexico Hall of Honor will induct six individuals in November.

The 1997 first round pick of the Miami Heat, Wayne Gares will be joined by former women’s basketball point guard Mandi Moore Stovall. A pair of golfers Tim Herron and Jodi Ewart Shadoff and former track and field star Richard Howard will also be added. All-time men’s basketball leading scorer Charles Smith is also being inducted.

In addition, Sue Jollenten, who is known for her with the tennis community will be awarded the 2017 Distinguished Service Award.

The event will be held at the Crowne Plaza Albuquerque November 3 at 6 p.m.