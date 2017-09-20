Top seeds fall in singles play at Coleman Vision Tennis Tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Call it “Wacky Wednesday” because nothing went as scripted at the Coleman Vision Tennis Tournament.

Second seed Sofia Kenin, who had a decent showing against Maria Sharapova in the U.S. Open, was a victim of a string of upsets in singles play Wednesday at Tanoan Country Club.

Emina Bektas dropped Kenin 6-4, 7-6(5). The win advanced the former University of Michigan tennis player to the round of 16.

The biggest shock of the day would follow that match. Maria Sanchez got into the field on a wild card and made the most of it. It didn’t matter that she faced the number one seed in Viktorija Golubic.

Sanchez handled her business and took Golubic out 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(9). The match lasted two hours and 48 minutes and ended in near darkness. Sanchez is now on to the round of 16.

In all, the number 2, 3, 4, 7 and 1 seeds suffered defeat on Wacky Wednesday.