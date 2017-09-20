SWAT situation underway in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say a SWAT situation is underway at an apartment in the 3500 block of Tulane northeast and are asking people to avoid the area.

According to police Wednesday morning around 8:50 a.m. officers were sent to an apartment in response to a violent domestic dispute.

Once officers arrived on scene they made contact with the female victim but could not make contact with the male subject.

The female victim told officers that the man was still inside the residence.

Police confirm that the male subject is in the apartment and that officers are currently working the scene.

The male subject also has an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest, stemming from another domestic violence incident.

If your child rides the bus from Montezuma Elem & dropped off at Aztec/Tulane: kids have been taken back to school. @ABQschools https://t.co/MVK9SMjE1f — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) September 20, 2017