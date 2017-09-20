State Police ask for help finding endangered 2-year-old boy

By Published: Updated:

CLAYTON, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are asking for helping finding an endangered 2-year-old boy.

NMSP says Jaime Smyley Overmyer was abducted by his father, Levi Overmyer, in Clayton.

The boy is described as a 2-year-old Hispanic male, 3-feet tall and 40 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

His father is described as 29-years-old, 6-feet tall and 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has tattoos on both eyelids and clown tattoos over and below his eyes.

Police are say Overmyer was possibly driving a black, newer model Chevy Silverado truck.

Levi Overmyer does not have custodial rights of Jaime and the boy is believed to be in danger if not found.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

