St. Martin’s Hospitality Center unveils new name

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a new beginning for the St. Martin’s Hospitality Center.

The organization has been serving the community for 32 years, working to transition people out of homelessness through various programs and services.

Wednesday, they unveiled their new name, St. Martin’s Hope Works. Officials say the name makes clear what they do.

“All of these programs have one thing in common, giving people hope — and what we like about ‘Hope Works’ is it pairs ‘hope’ with an action word like ‘works,’ which speaks to our programs and services,” Greg Morris said.

St. Martin’s building is also getting a new logo, as well as blue doors representing a portal for change.