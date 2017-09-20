St. Martin’s Hospitality Center unveils new name

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a new beginning for the St. Martin’s Hospitality Center.

The organization has been serving the community for 32 years, working to transition people out of homelessness through various programs and services.

Wednesday, they unveiled their new name, St. Martin’s Hope Works. Officials say the name makes clear what they do.

“All of these programs have one thing in common, giving people hope — and what we like about ‘Hope Works’ is it pairs ‘hope’ with an action word like ‘works,’ which speaks to our programs and services,” Greg Morris said.

St. Martin’s building is also getting a new logo, as well as blue doors representing a portal for change.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s