September in the Duke City is packed with fun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This week in Albuquerque is filled with community festivals, world music, and hootenannies!

Albuquerque is never boring and this week is no exception. Among the unique events are the following:

¡Globalquerque! World Music Festival, New Mexico’s Annual Celebration of World Music and Culture. Features music from around the world and culminates in a two-day multi-stage festival at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. Date and Time: Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23. Performance times vary and variable prices range from free to $35 a night.

SOMOS Albuquerque is a city-wide festival that will showcase the very best Albuquerque has to offer, including world-class entertainment, food vendors & local restaurants, craft brewing, arts and culture organizations, nonprofits, technology companies, and so much more. A large portion of the proceeds from the event will go to a local non-profit organization voted on by event attendees. Date and Time: Saturday, September 23 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

2017 Albuquerque Walk to Defeat ALS: More than just a few-mile trek, the Walk to Defeat ALS® is an opportunity to bring hope to people living with ALS, to raise money for a cure, and to come together for something you care about. The Walk to Defeat ALS® is The ALS Association’s biggest annual event, which raises funds that allow our local chapters to sustain care services and support research for much of the next year. Date and Time: Sunday, September 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Location: Albuquerque Isotopes Baseball Club

Anniversary Weekend Hootenanny. Rio Bravo Brewing Company is celebrating their two-year anniversary on Saturday, September 23 with a HOOTENANNY in the #RBBGarten. Free live music all day from some of Albuquerque’s favorite bands and food available. Admission is free.

The Fall Fiesta of Flowers at the Botanic Garden, Zoo and Tingley Beach is a final celebration of color before plants go dormant for the winter. With a color palette of purples and oranges, striking, tall and unusual Mexican sage and Lion’s Tail, mums and other flowers decorate the garden, giving a true fiesta vibe. Hay bales and pumpkins placed among the flowers add to the autumn feel and offer eye-catching photo opportunities. Date and Time: Saturday, September 16 through Tuesday, October 31, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Location: ABQ BioPark. Price: $4-12.50.

The KiMo Theatre will produce an Albuquerque Poetry Showcase. Each poet will select and deliver from the stage about 10 minutes of their favorite works. The intention is to present an ethnically diverse and age diverse group of accomplished poets – Hispanics, African Americans, Anglos, Asian Americans, and Native Americans – who speak with different voices from different perspectives about their powerful personal experiences, trials and successes, in the Duke City and New Mexico. A Special treat during the evening’s two segments of poetry will be integrated acoustic guitar music and vocals by Albuquerque singer/songwriter, Keith Sanchez. The literary work (books and CD’s) of the participating poets will be available for purchase and author autographs, after the live performances. Date and Time: Friday, September 15 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Class: Salsa & Chile Roasting. Pueblo Harvest Cafe will provide fresh ingredients and help participants craft their favorite flavor combinations. The culinary team will even supply gloves to handle the batch of locally-grown pods. By the end of class participants will have their own jar of salsa or chile sauce to take home, plus recipes to try later! Date and Time: Wednesday, September 20, from 6 p.m., to 7:30 p.m. Price: $15.

For more information on these events or others, visit the ABQ 365 website.