September 20th Morning Rush: Warm temperatures expected throughout New Mexico

1. A nice stretch of weather will take hold today with warm temperatures in the 70s, 80s and 90s under a mostly sunny sky.

2. Puerto Ricans who couldn’t or chose not to leave the island are hunkering down in shelters as they brace for Hurricane Maria’s direct hit. A few hours ago they did a head count of more than 10,000 people and nearly 200 pets are in shelters. The Puerto Rico Convention Center is one of the shelters and it’s still housing Hurricane Irma evacuees. Airlines were adding more flights to get people off the island and Delta’s additional flight was the last to leave around 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

3. Albuquerque Police will begin phasing in new lapel cameras. This time around, every officer will get two body cameras. The new camera is built into a battery pack and there are no chords. This means there’s no chance of any chord becoming tangled, unplugged or used as a weapon against an officer. There is also a mute button so video can continue rolling while officers get personal information or when discussing tactical plans with other officers. The city dished out $4.4 million for 2,000 cameras.

4. We are still waiting to hear if the owner of a local sandwich shop got Janet Jackson to try her food while she was in town. Marie Yniguez owns Bocadillos slow roasted in downtown Albuquerque. Yiniguez hoped her Food Network fame and two-restaurant success would be enough to persuade Jackson to try her food Tuesday night. She even posted the offer to Jackson’s Facebook page. Yniguez even went to the Isleta Amphitheater Tuesday night to see Jackson.

5. A mom of three who shot a man trying to rob her is suspended from her job but will not face charges, according to police. Police say Jennifer Wertz shot the suspect, 23-year-old Ferron Mendez when he tried to rob her while she was working at the Circle K on Eubank and Candelaria Monday afternoon. Wertz says she got her gun out of her car because she heard there was a robbery at a 7-11 nearby. It’s against company policy to bring weapons to work so she says she may lose her job.

Morning’s Top Stories