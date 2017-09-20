Santa Fe County residents vote against gross receipts tax increase

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It appears there will not be an increase in gross receipts taxes for now in the Santa Fe County.

The unofficial results from Santa Fe County show that nearly 8,000 votes, about 70-percent, voted against the measure while 30-percent were for it

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican only eight-percent of the county’s registered voters cast a ballot.

Commissioners said the gross receipts tax would have generated more than $2 million a year.

The money would have been used for behavioral health services and public safety jobs.