Santa Fe County residents vote against gross receipts tax increase

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It appears there will not be an increase in gross receipts taxes for now in the Santa Fe County.

The unofficial results from Santa Fe County show that nearly 8,000 votes, about 70-percent, voted against the measure while 30-percent were for it

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican only eight-percent of the county’s registered voters cast a ballot.

Commissioners said the gross receipts tax would have generated more than $2 million a year.

The money would have been used for behavioral health services and public safety jobs.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s