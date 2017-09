RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Police need your help finding a missing girl.

Information is limited at this time but police say they are looking for 6-year-old Kate Lynn Terrell.

They say she was last seen with her mother Sabrina Brenden.

It’s unclear when she was last seen but if you have any information about Kate’s whereabouts you are asked to call Rio Rancho Police.