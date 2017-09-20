Police: Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Artesia man

ARTESIA, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in Artesia say a suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man following an argument over alleged stolen property.

Artesia police say 25-year-old Ruben Lopez was arrested Tuesday without incident.

They say 34-year-old Ronald McLean was shot once in the head around 9 p.m. Monday.

Police say they are continuing to obtain testimony from witnesses of the shooting.

It was unclear Tuesday if Lopez has a lawyer yet.

The Artesia Daily Press reports that Lopez was previously arrested in February 2015 on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Lopez was released on probation from the Eddy County Detention Center in October 2016.