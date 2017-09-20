Police respond to rollover accident on I-25 northbound at Jefferson

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Albuquerque Police and the Albuquerque Fire Department are responding to a rollover crash at I-25 northbound at Jefferson.

Information is limited at this time but police were called out to the scene about an hour ago to a report of a rollover crash.

There are several cars on the side of the road at this time.

According to ABQnmroads twitter, the right three lanes and right shoulder are blocked in Bernalillo on I-25 northbound at Jefferson.

There is no word on the conditions of the drivers or what lead to the crash.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

 

