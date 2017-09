SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police arrested a man they say offered a teen a ride, then raped her.

Santa Fe Police say 45-year-old Raul Dominguez-Sosa pulled over when he saw the 17-year-old walking along the road.

According to police documents, he offered to take her to the mall, where she was headed to buy her mom a birthday present.

Instead, police say he took the teen to his home, and forced her to have sex with him. Dominguez-Sosa is charged with rape and false imprisonment.