ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are responding to a fatal accident at Eubank and Copper.

APD says a pedestrian was struck and succumbed to their injuries on scene.

Traffic is currently shut down at Eubank going northbound.

No further information is available at this time.

