Pet of the Week: Sunshine

Our pet of the week is Sunshine, a sweet two-year-old Pit Bull mix that is available for adoption now through Animal Humane.

Joe Wilson, multimedia manager at Animal Humane NM also stopped by to share details on their upcoming registration event, Paws and Pints. The fun takes place Saturday, September 23 at Kelly’s Brew Pub on Central from 12 p.m to 4 p.m.

Kelly’s will be donating a portion of their sales toward Animal Humane’s $300k fundraising goal. Doggie Dash & Dawdle will take place Sunday, November 5 at Balloon Fiesta Park.

More information on all the events, as well as our pet of the week, can found online at AnimalHumaneNM.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living