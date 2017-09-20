NMAA trims number of football playoff qualifiers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Activities Association Board of Directors voted on Wednesday to cut the number of playoff qualifiers in high school football from 12 to 10.

The change will go into effect in 2018 and will be for eight-man all the way to Class 6A football. The number of playoff qualifiers for six-man football will be four.

The board cut the number of qualifiers for baseball and basketball back in June from 16 to 12. The peel back of qualifiers in football was done to keep pace with the changes in the other sports.