National candy store makes local impact in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When Lolli & Pop’s Candy Store opened their doors just recently in Coronado Center, they also opened their hearts to the Albuquerque community.

According to store manager Jeanie Eyer, the store is not only incorporating some local flavors and ingredients like Hatch green chile, but reaching out to help organizations around town.

For a group that hosts a party at the store, Eyer said 20 percent of the profits made during the time of the event will go directly to the organization’s cause. For Eyer and her team, they said this is a way for Lolli & Pop’s to make a difference in the community.

The new location opened on September 7 inside Coronado Center. A second location may be in the works to open in Nob Hill.