Merriam-Webster adds 250 new words including ‘sriracha’ and ‘alt-right’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The next time you open up the Merriam-Webster Dictionary you might notice 250 new words.

A few of the new words that are political include “alt-right” and “dog whistle,” which is a coded expression understood by a particular group.

Words on the fun side include the term “froyo” and “bunny,” which is a basketball term for an easy shot taken close to the basket.

The dictionary also added “sriracha,” and defined it as a “pungent sauce that is made from hot peppers pureed with usually garlic, sugar, salt and vinegar and that is typically used as a condiment.”

