We should see one more dry day before moisture starts to roll back into New Mexico. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s with partly to mostly sunny skies and occasionally gusty winds. A trough will drop down the West Coast by Friday that will help to increase moisture across the state. Scattered showers are possible over the weekend and more widespread rain is possible early next week.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast x
