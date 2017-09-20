Line forms as Albuquerque Cabela’s prepares to open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cabela’s is set to open its first ever location in Albuquerque. Wednesday, a huge line formed before the official ribbon cutting.

“I have been out here since about Tuesday night,” said Tara Crastensen.

There’s a reason they’re camping out at the camping, hunting and fishing mega-store. Cabela’s is giving out $100-$500 gift cars to the first 500 people in line.

Tara Carstensen brought an iPad, her dog, and a slingshot to pass the time. Kevin Camp has been waiting to see a Cabela’s in Albuquerque for more than a decade.

“It’s overdue and well-needed,” said Camp.

Cabela’s ribbon cutting takes place Thursday at 10 a.m. They will also be auctioning off three Remington rifles.

